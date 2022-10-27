Cuban envoy wants to improve ties with PH

Cuban Ambassador to the Philippines Florentino Batista-Gonzalez wants to beef up relations between Cuba and the Philippines.

On his first visit to the Philippines, the envoy joined the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City where he admitted that trade relations between the two nations remain very small. This is because of the distance and little knowledge about each other.

"I would say it's very weak. Very weak, numbers are not promising at all," said the ambassador on the trade relations between the two countries.

Batista-Gonzalez, who takes office in Malaysia, said one of the reasons for his visit to Manila is to identify sectors where the two countries can work together. Among the sectors that have the potential for collaboration are biotechnology, biomedical, and education.

He revealed he has talked with some officials from the Department of Education.

"We can actually have a relation in education that can bring a benefit for the Philippines and the Cuban people," he said.

He cited the good education system in Cuba and said he wants to share that with the country. He also hopes the building a school that specializes in sports education and fine arts.

The envoy was happy to share Cuba has a good sports program and they can share this with the Philippines.

"We had the highest per capita of Olympic medals per population in the entire planet. For an 11 million population, we have the highest number of Olympic medals on the entire planet."