UPLB grad tops October 2021 forester board exam

The Professional Regulation Commission announced Wednesday that 443 out of 761 examinees passed the Forester Licensure Examination given this month.

Richelle Royce Ilagan Tapulao of the University of the Philippines Los Baños topped the exam with a rating of 91.70 percent.

Nel Angela Rico Orenciana, also from UP Los Baños, placed second with 91.50 percent, while Claude Sol Talidro of Caraga State University in Butuan City placed third with 91.10 percent.

UP Los Baños was this year’s top performing school with a 100 percent passing rate.

The successful examinees who garnered the highest places in the examination are the following:

You can check the roll of successful examinees here.