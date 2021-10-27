2022 presidential aspirants Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Vice President Leni Robredo, and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa

MANILA - Some of the 2022 presidential aspirants said they prefer face-to-face debates on issues ahead of next year's national elections.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao, at the sidelines of his visit to Baguio and Pangasinan Tuesday, said he wants a face-to-face exchange with his fellow aspirants in public debates sponsored by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The poll body set up a series of debates for presidential candidates in 2016.

"Personal, face-to-face. 'Wag online (debate). Ano, natatakot sila (other candidates)? Huwag yung online-online ka para magkaalaman,” Pacquiao told journalists.

(Not online. Why? Are they afraid? It should not be online.)

“Maganda yung personal. 'Wag yung online. Siyempre gusto nila yan, 'Ah si Manny Pacquiao, ano kaya isagot n'yan sa debate?'"

(Debate in person is better. It should not be done online. Of course, they may be curious: How will Manny Pacquiao answer in debates?)

"Sinasabi ko naman sa inyo, hindi ako papasok dito kung hindi ko alam ang mga gagawin ko," he said.

(I have been telling you that I will not be here if I don't know what what I should be doing.)

Sen. Panfilo Lacson is also for the holding of a face-to-face presidential debate, with all who are "qualified to run" attending the event.

Issues like the needed qualities of the next leader should be part of the debate, the former police chief said.

Aspirants’ plans on how their would-be administration will resolve the pandemic, address corruption, draw up foreign policy, revive the economy, and tackle national debt, national security, and budget deficit, should also be discussed, he added.

"In fact, anything that affects the daily lives of Filipinos should be asked and discussed,” Lacson said in a text message.

He said presidential aspirants who will take part in that presidential debate should be prepared to clearly draw up their plans before the public.

﻿Vice President Leni Robredo--who is running for president as an independent candidate--is in favor as well of a face-to-face debate, stressing the public’s need to hear where aspirants stand on key issues.

"Tingin ko, dapat face-to-face para ang issues natutuldukan. Kasi mahirap din ang debate sa social media, hindi nabibigyan ng linaw ang issues," Robredo said.

(I think it should be done face-to-face so that issues will be resolved. It's difficult to do a debate on social media, because issues cannot be properly addressed.)

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is running under a faction of the ruling PDP-Laban, said in a separate text message that he is ready to face his fellow contenders in a debate.

“Lahat sila (presidential contenders) magagaling kaya dapat paghandaan. Ok ako dyan sa debate,” he said.

Other presidential hopefuls, including former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, and labor leader Leody de Guzman, have yet to comment on the issue.

