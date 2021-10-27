Partisipasyon ng Pilipinas sa WW2, kasama sa bagong bukas na Imperial War Museum

LONDON - Bukas na ang bagong bihis na Imperial War Museum (IWM) na ngayo’y tahanan ng higit 3,500 bagong museum collections mula sa walumpung bansa, na sa unang pagkakataon, tampok sa museo ang Second World War at Holocaust galleries.

“It’s important for the visitors to understand that although they were two separate things they were very much part of one thing and the Second World War determined how the holocaust went in many respects. Another thing we are hoping to show is that the holocaust happened in our world. It is not something that happened in a long distant forgotten past. It had devasting consequences that you can still feel the impact today,” saad ni Lauren Willmot, curator ng Holocaust Galleries.

Photos courtesy of the Imperial War Museum

Anim na taon bago natapos ang proyekto na sakop ngayon ang may dalawang palapag ng museum at ginastusan ng 30.7 million pounds. Ang bagong bukas na Holocaust Gallery nagtatapok ng mga personal na kwento ng apatnapung indibidwal,bukod sa iba pang nakakakilabot na kuwento tungkol sa digmaan.

“Another thing we are doing is to bring personal story at the heart of the narrative and we are looking at individuals and families rather than a mass number,” dagdag ni Willmot.

Isa rito ang kuwento ni Muhammed Akbhar Khan na isa sa unang sundalo ng British forces sa digmaan. Sa Second World War galleries naman, kasama rin ang kuwento ng digmaan sa Asya-Pasipiko, tulad sa Pilipinas. Agaw atensyon ang backdrop sa Asia-Pacific section na kuha sa Pilipinas.

Photos courtesy of the Imperial War Museum

“This footage is filmed in the Philippines in 2020, at the peak of the pandemic. For us it’s really an opportune time to show the location (of the battles) and what it is today,” saad ni Vikki Hawkins, curator ng Second World War Galleries.

At tulad ng ibang galleries may personal stories din, tulad ng ng Amerikanong nadestino sa Pilipinas.

“This is Gordon Poindexter, Jr. He was 17. He joined the first battle in Leyte. He got photographs of his time in the Philippines and a wonderful letter for his family, “ paliwanag ni Hawkins habang ipinapakita ang larawan ng sundalo.

At ang makasaysayang Leyte landing ni General Douglas Mac Arthur.

“You are looking now at the doll of General Mc Arthur, who was in charge of the forces at the time of the Japanese attack,” dagdag ni Hawkins.

Bago pa mabura sa memorya ng mga eyewitness ang malagim na alaala ng giyera at detalye ng ikalawang digmaang pandaigdig at holocaust, nais ng IWM na mapreserba ito sa pamamagitan ng mga testimonya ng survivors, veterans at eyewitnesses.

Photos courtesy of the Imperial War Museum

“The holocaust didn’t happen under the cover of darkness, it very much happened in broad daylight, with acknowledgement, awareness and participation of millions of individuals, businesses, ordinary people,” paliwanag ni Willmot.

Malawak at napakarami ang kwento ng henerasyong inabutan at nakipaglaban sa ikalawang digmaang pandaigdig.

Hindi lang ang British Empire noon ang may ambag kundi maging ang mga maliliit na bansa tulad ng Pilipinas, may malaking sakripisyo rin.

Ang kwentong ng sakripisyo, pakikipagdigma at kabayanihan, makikita sa bagong Imperial War Museum simula nitong Oktubre 20.

