More Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots arrive in PH

MANILA - More than 976,000 doses of government-procured Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 arrived in the country Wednesday evening.

Vaccination Czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said most of these doses will be allocated to minors.

The country has pilot-tested vaccinating the population aged 12 to 17, and it will officially roll out on November 3.

"We have already announced that 162 sites, hospital and non-hospital based, will participate. We are expecting na our vaccination will scale up considering we'll be vaccinating our minors and children," he said.

Some 12.7 million youth aged 12-17 are expected to participate in the COVID-19 inoculation program.

"This is a sizeable part of the population so we can gain consumer confidence, alam natin na malapit na ang Christmas and we're looking forward to vaccinate at least half of this population by end of November," Galvez added.

The vaccine czar also added that by mid-November, the administration of booster shots for healthcare workers might already start.

He said they are just waiting for amendments of the emergency use authorization (EUA) and guidance from the World Health Organization so they can start with the booster shots.

As of Wednesday, more than 26 million Filipinos or 24 percent of the targeted population have been fully vaccinated.

The Philippines has received almost 99 million vaccine doses since the country started its inoculation program last March.

On Thursday, more Astrazeneca shots will arrive from the COVAX facility and the Japanese government.