CEBU— Residents of Lapu-Lapu City are allowed to visit cemeteries for their departed loved ones but only before and after the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day week, and schedules will be in alphabetical order.

In an executive order issued by Mayor Junard Chan on Tuesday, all private and public cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria in the city will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immediate family members may enter cemeteries and memorial parks strictly to attend burial and cremation activities during the said period.

To honor the deceased, cemetery visits are allowed from Oct. 15 to 28 and Nov. 3 to 16.

The schedule of visits for the Roman Catholic cemetery started on Oct. 15 for those who have family names starting with the letter A.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, those with surnames starting with the letter N may enter the cemetery. They will be allowed entry in batches for a maximum of just 2 hours.

“Prior to entry, visitors have to secure an entry pass at the cemetery site,” Chan said.

The city government has also coordinated with the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine Office to verify all names of the deceased. The parish will only release 400 passes per batch or 1,600 passes in a day.

For other cemeteries in the city, Chan has also laid out a schedule of allowed visitors by surname.

A valid ID is required upon entry and eating is prohibited inside. All minimum health protocols are also to be strictly observed.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has ordered all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria to close during Undas to prevent coronavirus transmission.

Millions of Filipino Catholics typically offer prayers and flowers for their departed loved ones in cemeteries during the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day holidays.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

— Report from Annie Perez