Napaiyak ang ilang tao sa labas ng Insein prison nang palayain ng junta ng Myanmar ang ilang bilanggo, kabilang ang mga nagprotesta laban sa kudeta sa Yangon, Myanmar, Oktubre 18, 2021. Stringer/Reuters/file

MANILA — Nananawagan si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa ASEAN na suportahan ang Myanmar sa pagresolba sa kinakaharap nitong gulo.

Sunod-sunod kasi ang mga kilos protesta sa Myanmar matapos ang kudetna ng militar laban sa gobyerno, dahilan para maalis sa puwest ang civilian leader na si Aung San Suu Kyi noong Pebrero.

"I am deeply concerned that the ongoing situation in Myanmar may further exacerbate the effects of the pandemic," sabi ni Duterte sa kaniyang talumpati sa 39th ASEAN Summit nitong Martes.

"While focusing on comprehensive recovery efforts, we must stand with Myanmar in resolving issues peacefully and in a manner that prioritizes the welfare of its people," dagdag niya.

Kuwento ni Duterte, pareho niyang nakaharap na noon sina Aung San Suu Kyi sa ilang nakaraang ASEAN Summit at si Senior General Min Aung Hlaing noong bumisita siya sa Myanmar taong 2017.

"The lack of progress in Myanmar has put ASEAN's credibility into question. How we respond collectively will either affirm ASEAN's relevance or reveal our impotence," sabi ni Duterte.

Giit pa ng Pangulo, mahalagang mapatunayan ng mga bansa na ang ASEAN ay hindi lamang isang "talk shop" kundi kaya rin nitong tumulong para maresolba ang problema ng member states nito.

"The Philippines urges all parties in Myanmar to engage in constructive dialogue with ASEAN," sabi ni Duterte.

Aniya, dapat rin mabisita ng special envoy ng ASEAN ang Myanmar para makausap ang dalawang magkabilang panig.

"We need to listen to all sides so we can effectively assist Myanmar in pursuing enduring peace and stability. As we have shown in the past, a consultative approach with Myanmar allows for inroads to be made in democratization," paliwanag ni Duterte.

Handa aniyang tumulong ang Pilipinas sa mga pangangailangan ng mga taga-Myanmar.

"The Philippines will do its part to help those who are caught up in situations beyond their control. Our doors are open to our Rohingya brothers and sisters and other peoples of Myanmar who seek refuge," sabi ng Pangulo.

Gayunman, ikinababahala aniya ng Pangulo ang tila hindi pagpansin ng ibang bansa sa inaalok na tulong ng Pilipinas.

"Your Majesty and Excellencies, I am concerned that Myanmar's rejection of our sincere offers of assistance may undermine the trust and confidence we have in each other, as well as that of key external partners and international organizations," ani ni Duterte.

"The respect accorded to us by the community of nations and the nod to ASEAN Centrality are given because we prove ourselves to be a responsible Community," dagdag pa niya.

Video courtesy of RTVM