Dumalo si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa plenary session ng virtual 38th and 39th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and Related Summits, Oktubre 26, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Hinihikayat ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga miyembro ng ASEAN na dagdagan pa ang mga bakuna kontra COVID-19 na maaaring makuha ng mga bansa.

Ani Duterte, may pondo ag ASEAN na maaaring magamit para rito.

“I urge the ASEAN Secretariat to expedite vaccine procurement through the COVID-19 Response Fund. If there are still available funds, then we should purchase more,” sani niya sa talumpati sa 38th ASEAN Summit sa pamamagitan ng virtual conferencing noong Martes.

Bukod dito, dapat rin aniyang magkaroon ng regional vaccine research at production facilities ang ASEAN sakaling mangyari muli ang isang public health emergency.

“It has been almost a year since we conceptualized the Center. Our generous donors and partners are still waiting for us to choose a host country,” dagdag pa ng Pangulo.

Para makabangon naman agad ang ekonomiya ng mga bansa, sinabi ni Duterte na dapat nang maisakatuparan ang ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework at ang pagkakaroon ng “multilateral trading system”.

Pinalala rin aniya ng pandemya ang inequalities o hindi pagkakapantay-pantay ng ilang sektor sa lipunan kaya mahalaga aniyang tugunan agad ang pangangailangan ng mga maituturing na “vulnerable groups” tulad ng mga kababaihan, bata, mga may kapansanan, indigenous peoples, at migrant workers.

“We call for the enhanced implementation of the ASEAN Consensus on the Promotion and Protection of Rights of Migrant Workers. With or without the pandemic, migrant workers contribute to nation-building and the socio-economic development of both sending and host countries. We have to treat them with dignity and respect,” giit ni Duterte.

“The ASEAN Comprehensive Framework on Care Economy, the Declaration on the Importance of the Family for Community Development and Nation Building and the Declaration on the Elimination of Bullying of Children in ASEAN are also steps in the right direction,” dagdag pa niya.

Bukod dito, hinikayat din ng Pangulo ang ASEAN leaders na patuloy na suportahan ang mga hakbang ng ASEAN Center for Biodiversity at ang mga solusyon kontra climate change.

Video mula sa RTVM ​