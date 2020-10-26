Typhoon Quinta keeps strength ahead of exit, heads toward Vietnam

MANILA - Typhoon Quinta (international name: Molave) kept its strength ahead of its expected exit from the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday morning, the state weather bureau said after the storm left at least 2 dead and displaced thousands in Luzon.

The country's 17th storm this year was last estimated 305 kilometers north northeast of Pag-asa Island, Palawan as of 4 a.m., moving west at 25 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 140 kph and gusts of up to 170 kph, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

Molave is forecast to make landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday, it earlier said.

A low pressure area spotted outside PAR at 1,855 km east of Southern Luzon is likely to develop into tropical depression "Rolly" and enter the country in the next 48 hours, PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

On Tuesday, Quinta will bring moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan, PAGASA said.

Zamboanga peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to Quinta, it added.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was hoisted over Kalayaan Islands, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.