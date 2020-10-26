Typhoon Quinta intensifies as PAR exit nears; another LPA looms

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA - Typhoon Quinta grew stronger as it moved further away from the Philippines, weather bureau PAGASA said Monday night, after the tropical cyclone forced more than 150,000 people to evacuate their homes and left at least 2 people dead in the country.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Quinta was last spotted at 10 p.m. approximately 420 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro while packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center and 170 kph gusts, as it movied westward at 25 kph.

The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Tuesday morning and will likely grow to its peak intensity within 24 hours as it moves over the West Philippine Sea, the weather bureau said.

From PAGASA website

On Monday night until Tuesday morning, Quinta will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, Cagayan and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall in affected areas.

Strong breeze to near gale conditions will prevail also in areas under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1, said PAGASA. Areas under TCWS No. 1 include the Lubang Island, Calamian Islands and Kalayaan Islands in Luzon.

Strong breeze to gale conditions associated with the northeasterlies will prevail in Batanes, northern Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, while occasional gusts associated with the outer circulation of Quinta will still be experienced over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and the western section of Luzon.

Heavy swells due to the typhoon meanwhile may bring potentially hazardous surf conditions over the western coastal areas of Pangasinan, Central Luzon, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Calamian Islands, the weather agency said.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands and the western seaboards of Western Visayas, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro. Moderate to rough seas will also prevail over the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon and the western seaboards of Zamboanga Peninsula and Sulu Archipelago.

PAGASA warned mariners of small seacraft travel over these waters will be risky.

Quinta, with international name Molave, left several areas in the main island of Luzon flooded and left without electricity.

Most of the displaced individuals, numbering over 120,000, were from Albay province, according to Cedric Daep, chief of Albay's Public Safety and Emergency Management Office.

The typhoon made two of its five landfalls over Albay, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 180 kph shortly after those.

Another weather system, a low pressure area, is expected meanwhile to enter PAR on Wednesday or Thursday. It was last seen 1,900 km east of Southern Luzon, but is not expected to intensify in the next 2 days.

