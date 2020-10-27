Typhoon Quinta barrels towards Vietnam; new tropical depression to enter PAR

From PAGASA website

MANILA - Typhoon Quinta is continuing to move away from the Philippines' Kalayaan Islands and is projected to make landfall at peak intensity over central Vietnam Wednesday morning, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin Tuesday, PAGASA said Quinta was last spotted 10 p.m. approximately 400 km northwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan while packing maximum sustained winds of a whooping 155 kph near the center and 190 kph gusts as it moved westward at 25 kph.

Meanwhile, a new tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) was last seen 2,025 km east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and 70 kph gusts.

The new weather disturbance is expected to enter the PAR between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and will likely intensify into a tropical storm, PAGASA said.

It is currently moving north-northwestward slowly and remains far away to affect the weather condition in the country at this time, according to the weather agency.

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

On Tuesday night until Wednesday morning, the outer circulation of Quinta will continue to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Western Visayas, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA warned flooding and landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall in affected areas.

The weather bureau said the tropical cyclone wind signal over Kalayaan Islands has been lifted they will still experience occasional gusty conditions along with the rest of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands and the coastal areas of Occidental Mindoro, Bataan, and Zambales until tomorrow.

Strong breeze to near gale conditions associated with the northeasterlies meanwhile will prevail over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the northeasterlies.

PAGASA also warned rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon, and that sea travel will be risky over these waters, especially for mariners of small seacrafts.

