Robredo says has no COVID symptoms, yet to see test results

Vice President Leni Robredo appears before the Committee on Appropriations of the House of Representatives to present the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President for Fiscal Year 2021 on Sept. 14, 2020. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA -- Vice President Leni Robredo has no symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but has yet to see her test results, she said Monday.

"Been receiving a lot of messages. Thank you for your prayers. I have no symptoms at all," she announced in a Facebook post.

"All of us who were exposed are on self quarantine and are observing all the necessary protocols. We were exposed Wednesday morning and will be swabbed tomorrow, the 7th day since our exposure, which was what the doctor recommended.

"Praying and hoping for negative results."

Robredo and her chief of staff went on self-quarantine starting last Friday after learning they had "very close contact" with a COVID-19 patient.

"So all events for Friday until necessary will be done online," she said over the weekend. "We were supposed to visit our other Community Learning Hubs this week. We are postponing these until we get cleared."

In July, 4 of Robredo's staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting her office to suspend operations.

Robredo described last week as a "blockbuster" for her, citing numerous activities she engaged in, including turnover of projects in Maguindanao, Negros Oriental and Albay; turnover of testing kits to Iloilo province and Iloilo City; a visit to Community Learning Hubs in Pasig City and Taytay, Rizal; and the launch of Trabahope, a new program for out-of-school youth, in partnership with USAID and PBed, among others.