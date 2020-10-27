PH logs 1,524 add’l COVID-19 cases; total reaches 373,144

President Rodrigo Duterte shows a document while holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on October 26, 2020. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo

MANILA — The Philippines reported 1,524 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the nationwide total to 373,144.

Of the newly-announced cases, 115 are from Negros Occidental, 76 are from Cavite, 72 are from Benguet, 67 are from Quezon City, and 65 are from Laguna.

The Department of Health also recorded 353 additional recovered patients, or 328,602 total recoveries.

Meanwhile, there are 14 additional COVID-related fatalities, raising the death toll to 7,053.

The country's active cases are 37,489, or 10 percent of the cumulative total infections.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday that there are 2,531 COVID-19 clusters in the country, majority of which are in communities. A smaller portion of the clusters can be found in closed settings such as health facilities and jails.

She said the DOH is also closely monitoring the “increasing number of cases in certain areas in Mindanao.”

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, earlier estimated that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of this month.