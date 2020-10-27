Pagbuo ng hiwalay na kagawaran para sa OFWs, seafarers iginiit muli ni Duterte

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Nakiusap si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Kongreso na sana unahin nito ang kanyang proposal na makapagtatag ng hiwalay na kagawaran na tututok lamang sa overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Matatandaang isa ito sa mga priority measures na nabanggit din ni Duterte sa kanyang State of the Nation Address ngayong taon.

Kasama rin aniya ito sa kanyang proposals noon pang kampanya.

“Itong sa overseas workers, ang ano nito ang rationale… wala masyadong focus. Kasi kalaki ng Department of Labor (and Employment) (DOLE), isa lang ‘yan dito, isang department lang ‘yan. So this time, one department, one section sa DOLE,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang taped video message na pinalabas Martes ng umaga.

Gusto rin ng Pangulo ng hiwalay na ahensya para naman sa mga Pinoy seafarer.

“I will also create another agency and that is the maritime, the seafarers. Kasi, sinabi ko sa kanila, iba-iba ‘yung treatment ko doon because of the so many international laws involved dito,” sabi niya.

“Dito, gawaing isang departamento. Pati itong sa maritime, sa mga seafarers, I might consider an additional agency under this proposal. Overseas kasi eh.”

Inatasan din niya si Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III na tulungan ang isang Pilipinong stranded umano sa Vietnam.

“He has been there for two years. That is unconscionable. I cannot accept that kind of mistake of government. We should bring him home. No Filipino should be left stranded like a person with no nationality.” — Ulat ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News