Oriental Mindoro 'most likely' to declare state of calamity due to damage caused by Quinta

MANILA - Oriental Mindoro may declare a state of calamity due to the damage in the province caused by Typhoon Quinta, its governor said Monday night.

Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor said in an interview he sent a request to the provincial council to declare the state of calamity on Tuesday.

"Medyo malaki-laki 'yung damage, particularly po doon sa agriculture. As of now, 11 municipalities and the city of Calapan have already recorded around 12 hectares of agricultural land na naapektuhan ng baha dahil sa Bagyong Quinta," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Dolor said the provincial board "most likely" will approve his request to declare the state of calamity in Oriental Mindoro. The declaration allows officials to use emergency funds to aid affected residents.

"Wala namang problema doon," he said.

According to the governor, 2,113 families in the province lost their homes due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds brought by Quinta, but the assessment has yet to be finished.

"Ongoing pa po 'yung assessment lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar kasi po walang kuryente," he said.

The onslaught by Quinta earlier knocked out power lines in Oriental Mindoro after it made its 5th landfall in the province, prompting the suspension of classes and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

The country's 17th storm this year also lashed other areas in the Philippines, including the regions of Bicol, Mimaropa and Calabarzon, and also hit several areas in the Visayas, such as Aklan and Samar.

Officials said more than 150,000 people were displaced, two were reported dead, and over a dozen others were reported missing in the country due to Quinta.