House to transmit 2021 budget to Senate ahead of deadline

The House of Representatives will transmit Tuesday its version of the P4.506-trillion 2021 General Appropriations Bill to the Senate, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The House of Representatives will transmit its version of the P4.506-trillion 2021 General Appropriations Bill to the Senate on Tuesday, a day ahead of the promised date, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said.

Velasco earlier said he and Senate President Vicente Sotto III agreed on an Oct. 28 deadline.

"This record-high budget was designed to further strengthen government response and stimulate economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," he said in a statement.

“We increased the allocation for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines by more than three-fold to cover more Filipinos. We also provided extra allocation for the facilities enhancement program of the Department of Health to help improve the country’s health care system."

House lawmakers passed the spending bill on final reading last Oct. 17, after President Rodrigo Duterte certified it as urgent and just days following Velasco's election and the removal of Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano as Speaker.

A power tussle between the two- Cayetano had wanted to extend his stay at the House helm despite a term-sharing agreement with Velasco- had imperiled the timely passage of the spending bill.

Watch more in iWantTFC

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News