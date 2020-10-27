House OKs committee report holding Duque, PhilHealth officials liable for corruption

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III attends a House hearing on August 28, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A House joint panel on Tuesday approved a committee report holding some officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and its board chairman, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, liable for alleged corruption in the agency.

The House Committee on Public Accounts and the Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability’s approved report kept the recommendation to also hold PhilHealth’s board members liable for alleged anomalies at the state insurance agency.

The joint panel will send its report to the Department of Justice for further study. The DOJ, which headed an inter-agency task force that also investigated alleged PhilHealth corruption, had recommended the prosecution of several former and current officials of PhilHealth, but Duque was spared.

The Senate Committee of the Whole also earlier recommended the filing of graft and malversation charges against Duque, former PhilHealth president and CEO RicardoMorales, and other executives of the state-run insurance firm after they allegedly authorized the release of COVID-19 funds to health facilities not catering to coronavirus patients.

House panel recommendations

In the report, among recommendations included by Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, the committee of public accounts chair, were the possible filing of a plunder case for some P170 million worth of funds lost because of a PhilHealth decision to not collect penalties.

Defensor also said they would recommend the conduct of a third party audit of PhilHealth.

Reached by phone, Defensor said cases to be filed should vary between the board and the members of the PhilHealth executive committee. This means they will face different charges depending on the acts allegedly committed.

Defensor explained that the panels essentially adopted the committee report's recommendations.

Whistleblowers had earlier told lawmakers that several PhilHealth officials allegedly pocketed P15 billion in state funds, and approved the request of overpriced projects and fund releases to supposedly favored hospitals.

Duque earlier denied involvement in corrupt practices at PhilHealth. In an address aired Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte, who earlier rejected calls to fire Duque, again vouched for his health chief saying he has not stolen public funds.