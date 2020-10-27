Doctors, other health workers in PH with COVID-19 reach 10,906, as 96% recovered

MANILA — The total number of health workers in the Philippines infected with COVID-19 has reached 10,906, based on the latest Department of Health data.

The COVID-19 Situationer released on Monday showed that 96.2% of them have already recovered while 350 are still active cases.

A total of 69 health workers have died as of Monday.

Of the active cases, almost half or 48% are mild cases, 41.4% are asymptomatic, 7.4% (26 cases) have severe symptoms and 11 (3.1%) are in critical condition.

In its comprehensive weekly report released on Sunday, the DOH said that 3,788 of these health workers are nurses, 1,879 are doctors, 808 nursing, 517 medical technologists, 291 midwives, 199 radiologic technologists, 133 pharmacists and 79 respiratory therapists.

There are also non-medical personnel from health facilities such as 535 administrative staff members, 234 barangay health workers, 201 utility personnel, 92 dietary staff, 58 security guards, 46 drivers, 31 social workers and 20 government employees.

The Sunday report also shows that the number of COVID-19 cases among health workers grew by 267 from October 18 to 24, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

According to ABS-CBN IRG, the highest number of cases among healthcare workers in a single week was recorded in the week of Sept. 6-12, with 1,140 new cases.

From last week, one doctor was added to the death tally while four others with still unknown professions were added as fatalities on Oct. 25.

Health workers still comprise 3% of the total number of COVID-19 cases as of October 25.