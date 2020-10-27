DFA chief says to send ‘best guy’ to investigate PH envoy’s maltreatment of Filipina helper

Philippine ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro was caught on video assaulting her Filipina helper inside the diplomatic residence. Screengrab from Globo News footage



MANILA — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. on Tuesday said he would hire the “best guy” to investigate the circumstances surrounding the maltreatment by the Philippines' ambassador to Brazil of her Filipina household worker.

This, after Locsin denied a statement which reportedly came from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) claiming that an official who holds the rank of ambassador would head the probe on Amb. March Mauro.

“I'm still trying to get the best guy abroad here—no flights—and he is not an ambassador but is the very best in the business, to come in and do the investigation,” Locsin said in a tweet.

He described the person as “relentless.”

Earlier in the day, a statement from DFA said the agency already created a fact-finding team that would investigate Mauro, who, according to Locsin, had already been recalled.

“If prima facie evidence is established by the fact-finding team, the case will be heard by a hearing panel constituted by the Board of Foreign Service Administration,” the DFA statement said.

At least two senators said they were "outraged" upon seeing videos of the ambassador assaulting her Filipina helper, urging the DFA to conduct a "thorough investigation" on the matter.

Brazilian news channel GloboNews on Sunday showed a video of Mauro berating and mistreating her helper multiple times inside the diplomatic residence in Brazil.

GloboNews report said the victim is a 51-year-old Filipina. The incidents were captured by a security camera and documented by employees who declined to be identified.

The helper is back in the Philippines while the Brazil public defender has opened up an investigation.

— With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News