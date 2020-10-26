Cameroonian-Canadian man shot dead in Pasay City

MANILA - A Cameroonian-Canadian man was shot dead while walking along a sidewalk in Pasay City on Monday night.

The 47-year-old victim identified as Divine Njua Komfum was found shot in the head at the walkway in Arnaiz Avenue (also known as Libertad) near the corner of Roxas Boulevard in Barangay 32 just before midnight.

Footage from a nearby building's closed circuit television camera showed the victim walking toward the street corner at around 11:26 PM while being closely followed by a person wearing a face mask and hoodie.

Komfum, who was using his cellphone, turned behind him just as the shooter fired the gun at his head and ran back.

A Cameroonian was killed after being shot in the head at the sidewalk of Arnaiz Avenue near Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.



(📸: Rap Rodriguez) pic.twitter.com/l0W6NhPDw5 — Anjo Bagaoisan (ᜀᜈ᜔ᜇᜒᜌᜓ ᜊᜄᜏᜒᜐᜈ᜔) (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 26, 2020

A witness who declined to be interviewed said she saw the perpetrator walking along the sidewalk minutes before the shooting.

A friend of the victim who arrived at the crime scene said Komfum owned a bar business in Parañaque.

However, the friend knew of no one who might have had a motive for the shooting.

Pasay police are investigating the incident.