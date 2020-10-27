Bring your own utensils: Tips on holiday travel in the middle of COVID-19

Burnham Park in Baguio City. Jun Leprozo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The public is urged to practice minimum health standards and boost their immune system ahead of their holiday travels, a doctor said Tuesday as quarantine restrictions eased all over the country to revive the economy.

Aside from local tourism's gradual reopening, government also earlier allowed non-essential overseas travel of Filipinos.

Vaccination, especially for the elderly, and the daily intake of multivitamins is encouraged while wearing face masks and face shields is a must, said Dr. Gerald Belandres, a general and occupational physician.

"Wag natin kaligtaan na suotin ang mga ito kasi malaking proteksyon po ito laban sa COVID-19," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Let's not forget to wear these because these can protect us from COVID-19.)

"S'yempre para sa atin ito o kaya sa mga nakakasalamuha natin para hindi na kumalat nang husto ang isang infection tulad ng COVID."

(It's for us and those we have close contact with so the spread of infection like COVID can be avoided.)

Ordering food deliveries or takeaways is also encouraged, Belandres said. If dining in can't be helped, the public is urged to observe physical distancing, proper sanitation, and avoid talking.

"Iwasan natin ang pagsasalita o pagkukuwentuhan kasi s'yempre tumatalsik ang laway natin o maaaring umalo sa air ang infection," he said.

(Let's avoid talking because our saliva can splash or the infection might be in the air.)

"This is the new normal so kailangan natin talaga maging mapagmatiyag, maging responsible sa pwedeng mangyari satin, sa mga nakakasalamuha natin."

(This is the new normal so we need to be vigilant and responsible in what can happen to us and the people we encounter.)

It is also encouraged to bring disposable utensils in out of town trips, Belandres said.