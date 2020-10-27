Batangas City declares state of calamity due to Typhoon Quinta

MANILA - Batangas City on Monday declared a state of calamity that would allow it to tap emergency funds to address Typhoon Quinta's damage, according to documents released Tuesday.

Batangas City Mayor Beverly Dimacuha, in an executive order, cited "considerable damage in agriculture and infrastructure," including the destruction of houses that forced more than 300 families to evacuate.

"Typhoon Quinta has affected many areas in the city and caused substantial damage to property and will definitely cause inconvenience to a great number of people," the order read.

"There is a need to assess the extent of damage in different barangays and other affected areas in the city so that relief and medical operations in affected areas may be properly and immediately addressed."

JUST IN: State of Calamity, idineklara na sa Batangas City dahil sa Bagyong #QuintaPH | via @Dennis_Datu pic.twitter.com/drUTd45RMS — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 27, 2020

The entire province of Batangas experienced a power outage due to Quinta's strong winds and torrential rains, Gov. Hermilando Mandanas had said Monday.