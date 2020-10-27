102 people stranded in various ports in NCR, Palawan: Coast Guard

Families living near the shore reinforce their homes in Cavite City as typhoon Quinta passes the country on October 26, 2020. Quinta headed toward the West Philippine Sea after lashing southern Luzon with its strong winds and heavy rains shutting down power lines and inundated parts of the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday reported a total of 102 people stranded in the National Capital Region and Palawan due to the effects of typhoon Quinta.

In its Maritime Safety Advisory issued Tuesday noon, the PCG said the 102 people included passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers.

Of the total, 58 passengers are stranded in the North Port Passenger Terminal in Manila while 44 are from Palawan.

Also stranded in the ports of Palawan are 3 vessels and 3 motor bancas.

The PCG said 4 other vessels and 17 motor bancas are currently taking shelter in Palawan as precautionary measure against the storm.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Coast Guard Districts, Stations, and Sub-Stations across the country are on standby to respond to emergency situations, the PCG said.

Weather bureau PAGASA said the country’s 17th storm to enter this year has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The typhoon inundated large swaths of Luzon, left 2 people dead, and displanced some 15,000 people.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 remains hoisted over Kalayaan Islands while another low pressure area located at 2,115 km east of Southern Luzon is being monitored. It is likely to develop into tropical depression Rolly and enter the PAR in the next 48 hours.