UK, PH greenlight prisoner transfer agreement

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and the United Kingdom (UK) Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils sign the PH-UK Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, at the Department of Justice, Manila on Oct. 26, 2023. Courtesy of the Department of Justice Facebook account.

MANILA - A treaty between the United Kingdom and the Philippines that will allow the transfer of sentenced persons was signed Thursday by UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils and Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

The PH-UK Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons is aligned with international standards where individuals can opt to serve their sentences in their native countries, the DOJ said in a statement.

The primary reason for the prisoner swap is to allow prisoners to be closer to their family and friends for better rehabilitation, the DOJ said.

“As such it is an important achievement and a further example of the close relationship between our two countries,” Beaufils said in her speech after the signing.

Discussions for the treaty were held last July. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. gave special authority to Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin Chan to head the negotiating panel.

According to Remulla, the Philippines has similar treaties with Thailand, Hong Kong and Spain.

In a press briefing after the signing, Remulla emphasized that Filipino prisoners may opt to stay in the UK if their families are there, in consideration also of the prevailing condition of Philippine prisons.

“Kasi kung ang pamilya nila nandoon, puwede nila sabihin na, 'Please, don’t take me home, my wife is here'... I think that’s ground for them to stay,” he said.