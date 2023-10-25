Tolentino warns FDA of violating laws amid ASF vaccine trials

Senator Francis Tolentino gestures as he presides over the Philippine Senate holds a hearing at the GSIS Building in Pasay City on September 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senator Francis Tolentino on Wednesday warned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it may have violated laws, after it allowed the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to facilitate the field trials of the African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccine.

Tolentino questioned FDA's actions during the motu proprio inquiry done by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform on the unauthorized sale of ASF vaccines that are still on trial phase.

"Ang FDA ang involved dito. Papaano ka magpapasok ng vaccines, ng gamot, ng walang permit ng FDA for a small universe of swines and piglets?” he said, adding the FDA can be charged with negligence for not performing their job.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) also said the FDA has the jurisdiction on the ASF vaccine field trials, as stipulated in the 1991 Memorandum of Agreement with BAI.

"Kahit po may MOA dati, sa batas po natin, it is still the Food and Drug Administration. The Food and Drug Administration cannot delegate its function to other agencies, even in BAI. Only Congress can delegate those functions. It is non-delegable,” Tolentino said.

He added the FDA also cannot delegate this function to a private entity.

"Ang atin pong ginagawa rito ay makakuha ng lunas dito sa ASF, tama po iyon. Pero dapat po tamang proseso," Tolentino added.

Senator Cynthia Villar earlier also questioned the officials of BAI why they allowed suppliers to lead trials on vaccines against ASF.

BAI said earlier this year that they had endorsed a Vietnam-manufactured ASF vaccine for FDA approval.

Prior to the hearing, Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Savellano said they and the FDA need to iron out overlapping mandates on vaccine trials.

Savellano earlier said that private entities have applied for accreditation to supply vaccines for both Avian Influenza and ASF.

Several outbreaks of ASF have been recorded in various parts of the country, putting a dent in the country's pork supply.

