Provincial buses allowed on EDSA from Oct. 26-Nov. 6

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is allowing provincial buses to use EDSA from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. from October 26 to November 6.

MMDA also implemented the policy during the Holy Week break this year and the Christmas season last year.



The agency eased the ban on provincial buses along EDSA to allow the provincial buses to accommodate the expected high number of passengers going to the provinces for the holidays and ensure the convenience and comfort of commuters.



However, if MMDA monitors that the traffic flow is light, they will allow them to enter EDSA round the clock.



“Ngayon peak days from 10pm from 5am lang sila i-allow sa EDSA… Kapag namonitor namin sa Command Center na maluwag na siya (traffic) i-allow naman namin pero pag medyo peak at masikip pa, 10pm to 5am lang muna,” Atty Victor Nuñez, MMDA Director for Traffic Enforcement Group, said.



The government has banned provincial buses from EDSA since 2019 and ordered operators to pick up and drop off passengers in Valenzuela City and Sta. Rosa, Laguna.



“Kasi ngayong Thursday kahit di pa makapal (passenger volume) perhaps mamayang gabi marami na bi-biyahe. Pati private vehicles na uuwi sa probinsya. Marami na rin nag-leave bukas para diretso bakasyon nila,” Nuñez said.



Terminal managers said that using EDSA temporarily will reduce their trips significantly. For a bus trip bound for Bulacan, an hour and a half will be cut from the travel time.



“Nung dumadaan po sa EDSA mas mabilis na nakakarating ang ating mga pasahero sa kanilang mga tahanan, bukod po run iwas traffic pag sa EDSA… Ngayon po sa Mindanao Avenue po tayo dumadaan papuntang Bulacan medyo umuubos tayo ng matagal na oras dun, heavy traffic maraming reblocking," Baliwag OIC Terminal Manager Arnie Bernardo said.



He also said that they are hoping MMDA will still allow them to go through EDSA even after the holidays.



"Mas mainam po kung mapagbibigyan tayo kung sa EDSA, mas madaling makakabalik ang ating bus, at the same time yung commuter natin madaling makakauwi. So far po wala pa po tayo,” Bernardo added.



Some passengers have taken an early leave of absence from work to avoid long lines and the crowd.



“Mas maagang bumiyahe pauwi para sa undas para di maiwasan yung pagdedelay ng biyahe at oras,” Peter Ariola said.



“Hindi pa masyadong masikip not unlike dati ang haba na ng pila hirap na sa pag-uwi… maaga ako nagpaalam sa work para hindi ako maabutan ng pila at standing mahirap kasi yun pag standing ka tapos masikip na.” Angel said.



MMDA has also deployed Rapid Rescue teams along EDSA and transport hubs to respond to emergencies.

