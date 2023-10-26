Police probe killing of Davao de Oro candidate

MANILA — The Davao de Oro Police Provincial Office has formed a special investigation task group (SITG) to conduct an in-depth investigation into the killing of a barangay chairman aspirant in Montevista, Davao de Oro.



Kagawad Alvin Garcia who was running for barangay chairman in Barangay Camantangan was shot dead Tuesday by unknown assailants on board a motorcycle after meeting his constituents.



According to Davao de Oro police director Colonel Benedicto Faco, they have involved other security units in the province to speed up the investigation.



Although the shooting incident happened during the election period, they could not completely conclude that politics is the motive for the crime.



They also included love triangle as possible motive.



Police officials have visited the wake of Garcia and talked to his grieving family.



They also talked to the victim's opponent in the barangay and SK elections, which is his aunt, the incumbent barangay chairman.



Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office 11 will also focus on the barangays declared as election areas of concern in the Davao region.



The Regional Joint Peace Security and Coordinating Council declared 10 barangays from Davao del Sur and one from Davao Oriental as areas of concern.

