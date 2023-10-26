MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday dismissed as misinformation social media posts that the Office of the President has suspended work and classes on Oct. 31.

The statement came after a supposed Palace memorandum circular suspending work in government offices as well as classes in public schools and state universities from 12 noon onwards, made the rounds on social media.

In a message to Palace reporters, the Office of the Executive Secretary denied that it had released such an order, calling the memo "fake news."

The Presidential Communications Office earlier said that Malacañang has no plans to declare Oct. 31, sandwiched by holidays, as a non-working holiday.

Oct. 30 was declared as special non-working day for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

November 1 and November 2, meanwhile, are special non-working days for the commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, respectively.

In a separate message, the Office of the Executive Secretary said that posts saying that November 3, 2023 has been declared a holiday, are also not true.