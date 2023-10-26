

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday said it had spent about P414 million of its P1.2-billion action fund this year to assist distressed Filipinos overseas.

"Humigit kumulang may balanse pa tayong around P780 million. Meron po tayong catchup plan na isinasagawa for the last 2 months of the year, most of these funds will be rolled over to 2024 anyway," DMW OIC Hans Cacdac told a hearing of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs.

Cacdac said the action fund is meant for legal, medical or humanitarian assistance.

"Yan pong three fold assistance model na yan ay tinalaga ng no less than our dear secretary, Secretary Susan Toots Ople, kasi nga sa batas ang nakalagay ay legal or other forms of assistance. Pero tinukoy talaga ni Sec. Toots bilang yung other forms of assistance ay legal, medical or humanitarian assistance," he said.

Cacdac said the action fund has benefitted 5,325 Filipinos this year, including those affected by various challenges in Turkey and the Middle East.

"Kasama po dito yung nasalanta ng lindol sa Turkey, yun pong naapektuhan ng hidwaan sa Sudan, yung kaso ng malaking sunog at pagguho ng gusali sa UAE, Dubai and Qatar, at recently of course itong dinadanas natin ngayon mga OFWs natin na hidwaan sa Israel at kasama na rin ang Lebanon dito," Cacdac said.

Cacdac said Filipinos in war-stricken areas tend to get more out of the fund.

"Nung una po P20,000 ang binibigay nating financial assistance upon return pero tinaasan ni Sec. Toots na P30,000... May special case po yung napagitna sa hidwaan or war situation tulad ng Sudan at dito sa Israel kung saan P50,000 po ang binibigay natin."

In Israel, Cacdac said some 700 OFW families have availed of helpline assistance.