More than 300,000 beneficiaries to 'graduate' from 4Ps program

MANILA - More than 300,000 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are expected to "graduate" from the program, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Thursday.



4Ps National Program Manager Gemma Gabuya said the reassessment of the families has been finished.

Of the 1,158,249 families initially identified as non-poor, 761,140 will stay as beneficiaries.

According to the agency, the beneficiaries are still eligible to receive conditional cash aid based on social and economic metrics from the agency.

Meanwhile, 339,660 beneficiaries were deemed to have had better circumstances in life, making them eligible to graduate.

The slots they will vacate will be filled by other families.

"First time na nagkaroon ng non-poor from the 4Ps, based on the listahanan, based on the national household targeting system, kasi siya ang nag-iidentify kung sino ang mahihirap at non-poor," Gabuya said.

Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilyang Pantawid (SNPP) said they welcome the decision as consultations have been made.

"Masaya po kami na nakunsidera yung aming hiningi na moratorium, at yung mga hiling namin dapat na manatili ang dapat manatili dahil kwalipikado ba base sa RA 11310," said SNPP President Jeana Catacio.

No politics

The DSWD also warned BSKE candidates that they should not use 4Ps in their campaigns. The agency reminded candidates that barangay officials have no power to include families in the program.

"Panahon po ng election talagang langit at lupa ang pangako sa atin ng mga nagnanais natin na maglingkod bayan pero panawagan ko po sa inyong lahat talagang pag napag usapan na ang 4ps walang wala pong ibang makakapag desisyon dito kundi ang DSWD," said DSWD spokesperson Asec Romel Lopez.

"Wala pong kandidato kesyo gwapo, maganda man yan mayaman na makakapag-akay po sa inyo sa aming tanggapan," Lopez said.

The DSWD said it would support initiatives to increase the amount of the monthly cash grants especially because of inflation.

