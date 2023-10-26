Influx of Undas travelers expected to begin on Friday

Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file

MANILA - Major transport terminals in Metro Manila are expecting the annual All Saints Day exodus to provinces to begin on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Manila International Airport Authority said it expects 120,000 to 130,000 passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport per day. This is an 8 to 10 percent hike compared to ordinary days.

Many Filipinos will also be going home to their provinces for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said they expect a total of 1.2 million passengers in total, mostly in the 3 days and last 3 days.

But Co clarified that the number is still manageable for the airport because of the long holiday break, wherein passengers have more options when they would like to travel.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“We do not expect any significant surge in terms of the number of passengers we are processing per day. Because na spread out ang holidays, it means na spread out rin options ng passengers natin,” said Co.

But all preparations and improvements are still being done. Help desks with so-called "malasakit kits" are set up where passengers can seek assistance.

Co said the baggage handling system reliability rate is up 77 percent from 62 percent a few months ago. 18 out of 20 passenger boarding gates at NAIA Terminal 3 are operating normally, up from the previous only 7-8.

Security also remains a priority at the airport even if there are no threats detected so far.

“Normal security conditions that we have. There are no unforeseen threats on part of the MIAA,” said BGen Manuel Gonzales, AGM Security and Emergency Services of MIAA.

PITX ALSO READY

Meanwhile, around 1.6 million passengers are expected to flock the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) starting Friday until November 6, as authorities expect travelers to take advantage of the long holiday weekend.

PITX Corporate Affairs and Government Relationship head Jason Salvador says preparations are already in place since the first week of October to ensure the comfort and safety of the travelers in the Metro’s major travel hub.

“As early as a few weeks before, nakipag-usap na tayo sa transport operators, sa LTFRB, to ensure that mayroon tayong sapat na bilang ng mga pampublikong sasakyan,” Salvador said during a televised briefing.

The management of PITX have also partnered with transport regulators to ensure the safety of the trips to and from the provinces, Salvador said.

“Dalawang bagay ang tinitingnan natin diyan: Iyong driver po ‘no kailangang nasa tama siyang pangangatawan; pag-iisip, hindi siya nasa ilalim ng ipinagbabawal na gamot o nakainom ‘no. So nag-partner tayo diyan with the LTO to do drug testing, alcohol testing,” he said.

“And then also, we have to check the vehicles, kailangan road-worthy po ito para siguraduhin nating maihahatid iyong mga kababayan natin na ligtas sa kanilang mga lalawigan.”

“Sisiguraduhin natin na maayos, malinis iyong palikuran, kumpleto iyong mga concessionaires natin doon sa mga pangangailangan upang sa ganoon ay medyo magiging matiwasay talaga at komportable iyong biyahe ng mga kababayan natin,” he added.

Salvador meanwhile urged passengers to prepare ahead by booking their trips early to avoid inconvenience. He also encouraged them to “travel light” to ensure a comfortable travel and as courtesy to other passengers. Travelers should also remember to adhere to health standards even as the country is no longer in a pandemic, he said.

OVERPRICED BOTTLED WATER

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Thursday conducted a nationwide price monitoring of flowers, candles, and bottled water ahead of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day holidays.

In Caloocan City, two establishments at a bus terminal were issued letters of inquiry after they were found to be selling overpriced bottles of water to passengers.

A 500ml bottle of water, for instance, was being sold at P25 despite the P11 SRP laid down by the agency.

“Parang 30 percent to double, 120 percent (ang mark-up). We believe this is something they have to explain,” said DTI Assistant Secretary Jane Pacheco.

Mary Anne Gamboa, who owned the eatery that was flagged by the DTI, meanwhile pointed out the need to raise prices to earn amid all the additional costs.

“Siguro hindi ko kayang mas mababa kasi renta, bayad sa tao, tapos yung pagpapalamig diba? Lalo na ito, commercial (space) so talagang doble (ang renta),” she explained.

DTI Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau Director Fhillip Sawali said they will be weighing the explanations of the storeowners before they take further action against them.

“Iyong mga pinaliwanag ni Mary Anne, pwede nilang isulat yon at i-attach lahat ng pruweba nila kung bakit mataas o sa tingin nila tama yung pagtaas ng presyo nila. Pagkatapos ng prosesong iyon, kung tingin ng team namin, hindi katanggap-tanggapo, hindi justifiable, there’s another process. Hindi antimano violation kapag (nabigyan ng) letter of inquiry,” he noted.

One of the other storeowners also committed to follow the SRP moving forward.

“Kung kinakailangan naman pong ibaba, e willing naman po ako,” she said.

Noemi Buenaobra, who is traveling home to Pangasinan to visit her family and departed loved ones, said she is thankful that the DTI is inspecting the prices of essential items during this season. She herself paid P30 for a 1 liter bottle of water that should have been priced at P27.50.

“Sana babaan nila iyong mga presyo dito para makatipid din po kami,” she said.

DTI officials also checked on the prices of candles in one supermarket in Metro Manila. So far, the products were being sold in accordance with the SRP or even lower.

“Hanggang Undas, ang assurance po ng management ng supermarket na ‘to, hindi magpapalit ng presyo,” said Sawali.

They also checked on the prices of flowers in Dangwa which is known as Metro Manila’s wholesale flower market.

Many flower vendors expect to start raising prices over the weekend depending on how much their suppliers will charge them extra.

“Sabi nila may pagggalaw na mangyayari depende sa supplier nila. Pero so far, sabi nila, hindi naman daw malaki kung meron man. Naiintindihan naman natin na itong mga ito, pag parating ang undas, malaki ang demand,” said DTI Undersecretary Kim Lokin.

Flowers are not included in the SRP list and are not considered as basic and prime commodities but Sawali said they can still go after sellers who will take advantage of consumers.

“Kung may mga reklamo po ang mga consumer at mamimili na sila ay napagsamantalahan o hindi reasonable ang pagtaas ng presyo na nakikita nila, bukas po ang DTI, ang Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau sa inyong mga reklamo. Ang gagamitin po natin dito, hindi Price Act kundi Consumer Act, ‘yong RA 7394,” he said.

Pacheco also noted that customers can just buy from another store if they feel like they are being overcharged.

“Information ang ating weapon dito, ang kahalagahan na malaman ng mga mamimili kung magkano talaga ang presyo. Namamahalan tayo? Edi wag tayong bumili. Ang importante, pwede tayong mamili,” she said.

Report from Pia Gutierrez, Andrea Taguines and Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News