Filipinos, Chinese held by BOC after warehouse break-in

MANILA - Sixty-seven Filipinos and 10 Chinese nationals were held by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for breaking the BOC seal and attempting to transport illicit goods from a warehouse in Barangay 77, Pasay City.



The BOC received information from a source about an ongoing theft in a Pasay City warehouse.



The warehouse was sealed and padlocked in September during a BOC operation targeting intellectual property rights (IPR) infringing goods, particularly clothing apparel, footwear and bags.



In response to the information, a team from the BOC's Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD) immediately proceeded to the area.



During the operation, a closed truck van was seen being loaded with the confiscated goods.



According to one Filipino, they were working as packers for the goods intended for shipping and were instructed by their Chinese employer to go to the warehouse.



Upon reaching the location, they discovered that the gate was already open.



"Punta daw po kami dito sa bodega. Hindi nga namin alam sino nagbukas ng gate na yan eh...bukas na tapos pinagmamadali kaming na mag-ayos sa bodega," she said (change her voice if you will use the video)



The Chinese nationals declined to give an interview.



Further investigation will be conducted, and the Filipino and Chinese nationals will undergo inquest proceedings and may face charges of robbery.