ABS-CBN, DILG ink partnership for 'BIDA' anti-drug campaign

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — ABS-CBN Corporation and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday signed an agreement promoting healthy living and to support the government’s program against illegal drugs.

ABS-CBN Chairman Mark Lopez, President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and Chief Operating Officer Cory Vidanes were present during the memorandum of agreement signing.

Various undersecretaries and officials from the DILG also attended the program.

The agreement on “Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan” (BIDA) can tap celebrities from the network to influence the youth, said Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.

DILG chose ABS-CBN as a partner due to its wide reach to the public, Abalos said, as well as the artists that could serve as role models for the youth.

“Ang tinatarget ng droga ay mga bata. At may mga role models sila… Kung ang mga bata ay babaguhin ang lifestyle at attitude to be healthy, etcetera, malaking bagay. Dito papasok ‘yung tinatawag na role modeling,” he said.

“Taos-puso akong pasasalamat sa mga actors and actresses, mga teens. Talagang ang daming umiidolo…. Gagayahin sila, walang droga, talagag marami ang i-idol at gagaya sa kanila,” said Abalos.

The BIDA program, launched in late November last year, aims to clamp down on drug use through communities.

It has so far partnered with the Philippine Basketball Association, Philippine Volleyball League, and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.