UPLB grad tops October 2022 chemist board exam

UPLB, TUP Visayas, Eastern Visayas State U grads top chemical technician board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday announced the results of the Chemist Licensure Examination and Chemical Technician Licensure Examination given this month.

The PRC said 284 out of 731 passed the Chemist Licensure Examination.

Carmel Rose Malones Rolloque of the University of the Philippines Los Baños topped the chemist boards with a 91.30 percent score rating.

Ryan Joseph Ycoy Magsipoc of the University of Santo Tomas came in second with a 90.60 rating, while Yumi Lee Briones of the Ateneo De Manila University came in third place with a rating of 88.80 percent.

Meanwhile, the PRC said 2,204 out of 2,588 passed the Chemical Technician Licensure Examination, also given this month.

Carlos Antonio Nicdao Concepcion of UPLB, Christian Rey Salinio dela Cruz of Technological University of the Philippines in Visayas, and Jopette Marie Binasahan Villas of the Eastern Visayas State University in Tacloban City were tied in first place with a rating of 94 percent.

The PRC also said those who failed the board examination for chemist but had obtained a rating of at least 70 percent in any two subjects can register as chemical technician.

UP Los Baños was the top performing school with a passing percentage of 82.35 percent.

TUP Visayas, meanwhile, was the top performing school in the chemical technician licensure examination with a 100 percent passing rate.

Here are the successful examinees.

