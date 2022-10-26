PH Coast Guard on ‘heightened alert’ for Undas 2022

Philippine Coast Guard personnel conduct an inspection at the North Port passenger terminal in Manila on October 26, 2022. Thousands of Filipinos are expected to flock to different transport terminals ahead of Undas next week. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is on “heightened alert” starting Oct. 24 until Nov. 3 for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

At the Manila port, sea marshals were deployed to ensure passengers' safety and order in the terminal.

Coast Guard Admiral Artemio Abu pointed out that tourist destinations will see an increase in visitors during the long weekend.

“Our PCG Districts conduct 24/7 operations to monitor nautical highways routes, especially in the Visayas where the majority of tourist destinations are situated,” Abu said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the PCG deployed 2,379 personnel who inspected 307 vessels and 283 motor bancas, it said.

They also monitored 24,084 outbound passengers and 21,720 inbound passengers in all ports and waterways across the country.

Aside from upholding maritime security and safety, PCG personnel also aid in the implementation of health protocols to promote public health and safety, the agency said.

