A snapshot from the Buglasan Festival streetdance competition in Dumaguete in 2019. Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Malacañang on Wednesday declared Oct. 28 (Friday) a special non-working day in Negros Oriental in celebration of the province's annual Buglasan Festival.

Proclamation No. 83, penned by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, read that the holiday gives residents of Negros Oriental a "full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to the public health measures of the national government."

With this, Negros Oriental residents will be enjoying a 5-day long weekend ahead from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2.

This is on top of the nationwide special non-working day that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared on Oct. 31, as well as All Saints' Day, another special holiday, on Nov. 1.

Buglasan is Negros Oriental's main festivity celebrated every October, roughly around the same time that Bacolod City in neighboring Negros Occidental celebrates the MassKara Festival.

The term "Buglasan" comes from Negros' ancient name "Buglas," an old Hiligaynon word that means to "cut off."

Considered the province's main tourism campaign, Buglasan's highlights include a showdown and streetdance competition that features the local festivals of Negros Oriental's 19 towns and 6 cities.

Also among the festival's highlights is a fair around the provincial capitol in Dumaguete, where local government units set up booths that showcase the tourist attractions and delicacies of their localities.

This year marks the return of the Buglasan Festival in 2 years, after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.