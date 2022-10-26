US President Joe Biden meets with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 22, 2022. Mandel Ngan, AFP/file

WASHINGTON — The Philippine Embassy in the United States said it would work on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s possible state visit to the US sometime next year.

Speaking to visiting journalists, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said the visit would be timed around the Summit for Democracy which might be held in June 2023.

“We will try to see if we could do one before that summit or after the summit. President Marcos will attend the summit, but at the same time use it an opportunity to have a state visit,” Romualdez said.

He noted that no Philippine President has visited Washington for around 8 years and that a visit “is already due.”

The last Philippine leader who visited Washington was Benigno Aquino III, who went to the White House for an official visit in 2012.

The last state visit of a Philippine leader took place in 2003 when former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was welcomed by then-President George W. Bush.

Marcos' predecessor Rodrigo Duterte had said he would never visit the United States following some US officials' criticism of his anti-narcotics campaign that saw thousands of drug suspects killed.

Meanwhile, Marcos and US President Joe Biden “hit it off very well” and had “a very good meeting” on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last September, said Romualdez.

“I think that they are in for a very good working relationship, a renewed working relationship that I think would be on a different level now. It would be more on what we both need, things that this country needs from us and what we need from the United States,” he said.

The Philippine envoy said Marcos wants more economic activity between the two countries while maintaining a close security alliance.

Romualdez said Biden was also “very responsive” to Marcos’ invitation for the US leader to visit the Philippines.

“Many of his advisers in the White House have told me that he is really seriously looking at when he can go to Manila at some point in time,” Romualdez said.