Visitors started to pour at the Manila South Cemetery a few days before the so-called long weekend holiday which begins October 29 until November 2.

Some of those who visited said they wanted to avoid the crowd in the coming days.

Irene Petalio, accompanied by her husband and child, visited the tomb of her mother. She lighted candles and offered a prayer.

"Umiiwas po talaga lalo may pandemya pa. Hindi pa natin alam ang panahon kung ligtas na ba talaga tayo."

(We're avoiding huge crowds especially since we're still in a pandemic. We don't know for sure if we're really safe.)

Julianne Argota was kneeling on the floor to clean the tombstone of her father. She said she can't afford to hire a cleaner.

The Manila South Cemetery officials said they expect huge crowds starting Saturday.

The public has also been reminded not to bring alcoholic drinks, sharp objects like knives, flammable materials, videoke machines, playing cards, and other gambling materials.

This is the first time since 2020 that visitors will be allowed inside the cemetery on November 1 and 2.

But officials said the cemetery won't be open 24 hours.

"Main gate ay magbubukas 5 a.m. hanggang 5 p.m. Hindi po namin ina-allow ang overnight," said admin staff Vangie Kalingking.

She added that police officers will be assigned inside the cemetery.

She also reminds visitors that face masks must be worn inside the cemetery even if it is an outdoor area.

Vendors won't be allowed inside the cemetery starting this Saturday, while some roads leading to the cemetery will be closed on November 1.

RELATED VIDEO