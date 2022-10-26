MANILA — Two days after personally meeting the family of slain veteran radio commentator Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa, Sen. Risa Hontiveros made public Wednesday the text messages and an excerpt of a phone call they received in relation to the killing.

A man who refused to give his name called Mabasa's daughter last weekend, according to Hontiveros, with repeated claims that her brother Mark as well as their uncle, journalist Roy Mabasa, are in danger..

Hontiveros said the persistent caller contacted the Mabasa family several times via Facebook Messenger and Mark's phone number, which he posted on his social media account after his father was killed.

The same caller has been demanding P1 million from the Mabasa family, in exchange for what he supposedly knows about Mabasa’s assassination on Oct. 3.

Roy shared on Wednesday that an alleged person deprived of liberty contacted him and offered a supposed audio recording of a conversation between Jun Villamor, the alleged intermediary in the commission of the crime, and an official of the Bureau of Corrections. But the man was asking P1 million in exchange for that.

The Mabasa family continues to receive threats via text messages from unknown numbers, Hontiveros, a former broadcaster journalist, said.

“Nakakatakot isipin na basta-basta itong nagagawa at nasasabi ng caller. Kaya ibibigay po natin lahat ng impormasyong ito sa mga kinauukulan, kasabay ng panawagan sa cybercrime units ng ating kapulisan at ng NBI na i-trace ang source at location ng mga bantang ito. I believe this may shed light on the murder of Percy Lapid, and at the minimum, those persons should be prosecuted for threatening and extorting money from the family,” Hontiveros said.

(It is terrifying to think that callers can just casually do this. That is why we will submit this information to authorities, with calls to their cybercrime units to trace the source and location of these threats.)

“Kaya ganun na lang ang takot ng buong pamilya Mabasa. Halos wala na po silang peace of mind, hindi makatulog, at parating nag-aalala kung ano ang sasapitin ng kanilang pamilya,” she added.

(That's the reason why the Mabasa family is frightened. They almost lost their peace of mind — they can't sleep and always worry about their safety.)

Despite the presence of policemen stationed near their home, the Mabasas continue to fear for their safety and hence, opt to just remain inside their house, said Hontiveros, who visited them on Oct. 24 upon their request.

But they said they appreciate the security protection being provided by the Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation’s effort to identify the mastermind of the killing, the senator said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

CALL TO MARCOS JR.

Hontiveros called on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to give a more pronounced stand on the case, pointing out that anything that he would say would further strengthen the authorities’ resolve to investigate the killing.

The senator likewise called on the President to recognize the value of the journalism profession and by protecting them constantly.

“A journalist’s first obligation is to the truth. And like any other job, the press must be able to perform their duty without fear of harm. Nanawagan ako sa administrasyon, protect the fourth estate from this reign of terror. Put an end to this gruesome death toll. Mr. President, our reporters, our media men and women… are not expendable,” Hontiveros said.

And while there is an ongoing investigation on the matter, the administration can already introduce reforms in the country’s criminal justice system, particularly, its penal system, Hontiveros said.

“They could start anywhere mula sa simpleng pagpapatupad ng rules and regulations sa loob ng mga center kung saan naka-detain ang persons deprived of liberty,” she said.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo, meantime, called for a "top-to-bottom" investigation inside the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

And such investigation, he said, should cover all BuCor personnel and their officers to determine if there are any of them who hide contraband items that land in the hands of inmates in the end.

Tulfo, who interviewed alleged middleman Jun Villamor’s sister, said she disclosed that the dead convict bought his mobile phone from a prison insider for P10,000.

Tulfo likewise called for the immediate stop of a supposed business inside the NBP known as “Sim Card for Rent,” for the mandatory frisking of all BuCor officials regardless of their rank, and for the screening of all materials and goods being delivered there, using the x-ray screening device or trained dogs.