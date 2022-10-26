Atty. Jose Arturo Tugade, the newly appointed acting general manager and CEO of the Manila International Airport Authority. Photo via Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed the son of former transportation chief Arthur Tugade as the acting general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

In a Palace document obtained by ABS-CBN News, lawyer Jose Arturo "Jay Art" Tugade was named MIAA's acting general manager and chief executive officer, as well as a member of its board of directors, replacing Cesar Chiong.

Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil also confirmed the appointment.

"Yes, he is confirmed," Garafil told reporters Wednesday.

The new MIAA official is the youngest son of Arthur Tugade, who served as the secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The younger Tugade has been immersed in the travel and airline industry, particularly in logistics, as well as in petroleum and freight or cargo handling.

MIAA oversees the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), which serves the Metro Manila area and is considered the main international gateway to the Philippines.