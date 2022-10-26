A child is treated for measles at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila on Feb. 7, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Some 3 million Filipino children are at risk of contracting measles by the end of the year, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

According to Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of DOH's epidemiology bureau, scores of children under the age of 5 have missed their vaccine shots since 2018.

"Nitong nakaraang 5 taon, 'pag pinagsama-sama natin yung mga hindi natin nabakunahan, aabot tayo ng more than 3 million. So, ganun karami 'yung kailangan natin habulin," she said in an online town hall meeting.

In her presentation, it showed that those at risk for measles exceeded the size of one birth cohort or 2 million. Young school-age children are also susceptible to measles, the report added.

"Mahalaga 'yung pagbabakuna dun sa tamang schedule na nirerekomenda ng Department of Health," De Guzman said.

Since the start of the year, the Philippines has recorded 467 measles cases, which is 203 percent higher from the number of cases recorded in 2021.

Calabarzon (84), Central Visayas (63) and Metro Manila (53) led with the most number of measles cases among regions. There are 32 areas in the country with laboratory-confirmed measles cases.

From Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 last year, the country recorded 154 cases of the contagious disease.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Two United Nations agencies have warned the Philippines of a possible measles outbreak in 2023 due to low routine immunization rates among children.

The measles virus attacks mainly children with the most serious complications including blindness, brain swelling, diarrhea and severe respiratory infections.

Its symptoms include a red rash that appears first on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Once very common, it can now be prevented with a vaccine.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier explained that aside from vaccine hesitancy, pandemic-related disruptions such as COVID-19 lockdowns have led to the decrease in routine measles vaccinations.

She called on stakeholders to strengthen the country's routine immunization.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse