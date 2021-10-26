A resident uses plastic sacks and scrap wood as he strengthens a shanty in Baseco Community in Tondo Manila on June 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — More than half, or 57 percent of adult Filipinos said their quality of life got worse in the past year, according to results of a new Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Tuesday.

Of 1,200 adults polled on Sept. 12-16 this year, 29 percent said it was the same and 13 percent said it got better in the last 12 months.

The current data score is 13 points down from the "very low" score of -31 last June, SWS said. The figure last May was at "very low" -38.

Looking closely at the numbers, “net gainers” worsened to "catastrophic" in Metro Manila, down by 21 points from -30 to -51. It also dropped to "extremely low" in Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao,

SWS said net gainers also worsened in all educational levels, except among college graduates wherein it eased from "very low" to "low."

Around 4 million families experienced involuntary hunger or “hunger due to lack of food to eat – at least once in the past three months," the pollster earlier said.

Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua earlier said the Philippine economy will take more than a decade to return to pre-pandemic growth, warning the next two generations of Filipinos would be paying for the cost of COVID-19.

Lockdowns and other restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus have shattered the nation's economy, throwing millions out of work and leaving many poor families hungry.

The losses would be felt over the next 10 to 40 years, Chua said.



RELATED VIDEO