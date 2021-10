MANILA -- A magnitude 4.8 quake rocked the municipality of Caraga in Davao Oriental Tuesday afternoon, state seismologists said.

The earthquake, which took place at 1:51 p.m., was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 32 kilometers.

The quake is not expected to cause aftershocks or damage to infrastructure, Phivolcs said.

