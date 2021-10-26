MANILA - Kat de Castro on Tuesday belied rumors circulating about her father, veteran newsman Noli de Castro.

Some social media posts circulated on Tuesday claiming "Kabayan" passed away after he supposedly slipped and fell into a coma.

The posters even used photos of Kat and Noli, and even used the name of Ted Failon.

"Hi everyone. My Dad's absolutely fine. We just had dinner," Kat posted on Facebook.

In another post, she also thanked everyone who reported the accounts that made the malicious posts.

The 72-year-old former vice president has not been seen in public since he withdrew his senatorial candidacy earlier this month.

Prior to filing his candidacy, De Castro bid goodbye to ABS-CBN as he announced plans to mount a political comeback in the 2022 elections.

De Castro, more popularly known as "Kabayan," returned to broadcasting in 2010 at the end of his term as vice-president.

He anchored ABS-CBN's prime time newscast "TV Patrol" and hosted a radio morning program on TeleRadyo.

Before entering politics, the veteran journalist, whose full name is Manuel Leuterio de Castro, Jr., started his broadcasting career as a field reporter in RPN in 1976.

He transferred to ABS-CBN in 1986 as segment host of "Good Morning, Philippines."

He then anchored various television and radio shows for the network, including the popular "Magandang Gabi, Bayan".

De Castro was born in Pola, Oriental Mindoro. He earned a degree in banking and finance from the University of the East.