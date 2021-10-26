Sightseers visit the Manila Baywalk dolomite beach on October 24, 2021. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday challenged the national task force overseeing the COVID-19 pandemic to file cases against Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) officials for opening the dolomite beach in the capital city.

The influx of people to the man-made beach along Manila Bay "can be a super spreader," Domogoso told ANC's Headstart.

"Sila ang nagpapatupad, sila din ang lumalabag," he said referring to the lack of physical distancing and the presence of children below 12-years old in the area.

(They are the implementor, yet they are also the violators.)

"File charges in violation [of health protocols] sa mga kapwa nila nasa (against their fellow officials in the) national government," he said, as he called on the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) against COVID-19 to address the issue.

"If they cannot implement it within their offices, then there is no point implementing it sa mga taongbayan (to the public)."

The Manila Bay Coordinating Office earlier said it recorded "tens of thousands" of people visiting the 1.2-hectare artificial beach over the weekend. The Manila Police District estimated some 65,000 in total went to the area on Sunday.

The DENR later on banned children below 12 years of age from entering the dolomite beach in Manila Bay, saying it was "overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and interest of the public" with the dolomite beach.

Since last year, the government has been closing several private establishments that were found to be violating health protocols such as the observance of physical distancing.

"I hope this is not just a lip service... that they would file cases against violators," the Manila Mayor said, noting that the dolomite beach is still under the jurisdiction of the DENR.

"Binuksan nila, hindi naman kami na-inform (They opened it, and we were not informed)... It is under construction, it is under control," he said.

"Kapag natapos sila (When they finish it), it's ours," he said.

"We respect their authority developing the area... but due diligence must be observed."

Earlier this week, the Department of Health (DOH) also said that the overcrowding of people in the dolomite beach over the weekend is a violation of rules set by the IATF.