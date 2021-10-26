Cebu City to close cemeteries during Undas

Cebu City will close its cemeteries during Undas after the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 denied its request to allow fully vaccinated residents to visit their deceased loved ones.

The city's acting mayor Michael Rama on Tuesday said they initially planned to allow inoculated individuals to visit the city's cemeteries on Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

But IATF co-chair Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles rejected the plan.

“We were in a phone call, and he said no. Definitely, we are not hard-headed but we are also mindful. They may have reasons at their level,” said Rama said.

He later ordered all cemeteries closed on the said dates. They will be open to the public again from Nov. 3 onwards.



He said security personnel assigned at cemeteries will remain during Undas.

Rama earlier said Cebu City authorities can maintain order during the planned visitation of cemeteries in observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

— Report from Annie Perez

