A resident wearing a face mask walks along a beach in Boracay on Oct. 2, 2020, the first day of the opening of the island to tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic. AFP Photo/File

Boracay Island is now open to fully vaccinated residents of Panay island and Guimaras, even without a negative COVID-19 test result.

In an advisory by Aklan Gov. Florencio Miraflores released on Tuesday, vaccinated tourists from the two areas are not anymore required to present a negative RT-PCR test result to enter Boracay.

They will instead just have to present their vaccination certificates from VaxCertPH.

Those without vaccination certificates will need a negative RT-PCR test result to the island. The test results should be valid for 72 hours, authorities said.

The Department of Tourism last Sunday said Boracay will waive confirmatory swab tests for fully vaccinated visitors when it reaches 100 percent COVID-19 inoculation rate next month.

Miraflores has committed to accept visitors with proof of full vaccination instead of RT-PCR tests when Boracay residents are fully vaccinated, said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

— Report from Rolen Escaniel

