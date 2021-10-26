MANILA - ABS-CBN News is set to launch its Halalan 2022-themed podcast this Thursday, October 28, via "POV:XYYZ," which provides a forum for young citizens to voice out their thoughts on the coming elections.

Broadcast journalists Tony Velasquez and Danny Buenafe will headline "POV:XYZ," which aims to give the Filipino youth the chance to express their views and exchange stories about politics and the upcoming Halalan 2022 with two veteran journalists who have covered multiple elections and administrations in their decades-long careers.

"Gusto natin alamin ang mga saloobin o takbo ng isip ng mga kabataan and at the same time, we can also share our experiences dahil matagal na rin tayong kumo-cover ng halalan," said Buenafe, the former chief of ABS-CBN’s Europe and Middle East news bureaus.

Velasquez, who anchors ANC's The World Tonight, said he hopes the conversations would help young people make the critical choice for next year.

"Sana ito ay magagamit nilang gabay para sila naman ay makakapili ng mabuti at mauunawaan kung ano 'yung mga isyu na dapat nilang unawain. Para talagang makapili sila ng pinakamabuting kandidato na ihahalal nila sa 2022," Velasquez said.

Joining them in the pilot episode on Thursday about "The Power​ of the Youth Vote" are Kapamilya host and youth advocate Robi Domingo, popular YouTuber and influence​r Janina Vela, and ASEAN Youth Advocates Network founder Mirus Ponon.

All three have been very active in using their platforms to encourage their fellow youth to register to vote and to educate themselves on issues surrounding the elections.

Velasquez and Buenafe, who also anchor the morning program "On the Spot" on TeleRadyo weekdays, believe that members of the younger generation play a crucial role in shaping the future of the nation.

"Karamihan sa mga boboto sa halalan ang malaking bulto po nu'n ay galing sa sektor ng kabataan. Kaya mahalaga na mas mapalawak natin ang kanilang isipan, mas mapalalim natin ang kanilang pang-unawa sa mga isyu patungkol sa halalan, sa pulitika," said Velasquez.

Buenafe added that the youth can help fight against disinformation online.

"Sa tulong ng mga kabataan na magaling sa social media, sila 'yung magbibigay ng liwanag o kaliwanagan doon sa mga isyu na talagang tama. Kasi hindi sapat 'yung mainstream media. We need right information sa panahong ito para mapili natin ang tamang kandidato."

"POV:XYZ" will be available on ABS-CBN News App, ABS-CBN Radio App and Spotify and will drop new episodes every other week.

It adds to ABS-CBN News’ growing list of podcasts which include "After the Fact" with Christian Esguerra, "Market Edge" with Michelle Ong, the ANC podcast "ABS-CBN News Flash" with Karmina Constantino, and the sports podcast "Post-Game."