Power outage hits Batangas due to typhoon Quinta

MANILA – Thousands of households in Batangas were without electricity after typhoon Quinta lashed the province Monday.

Batangas governor Hermilando Mandanas said half of the province’s 34 localities, including Batangas City, Tanuan and Lipa, reported power outages.

The province also continues to experience strong winds and rain as Quinta moves toward the West Philippine Sea, he added.

Due to typhoon Quinta, work in all government offices in the entire province is suspended, except those involved in disaster risk reduction and management and public health and safety.

As of 11:00 am, Monday, here are areas under storm warning signals.



SIGNAL NO. 3:

- The northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island

SIGNAL NO. 2:

- Oriental Mindoro

- the rest of Occidental Mindoro

- Calamian Islands

- Batangas

SIGNAL NO. 1

- The southern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

- Bataan

- the southwestern portion of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Lubao, Sasmuan, Masantol)

- the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Bulacan, Obando, Meycauayan City)

- Metro Manila

- Rizal

- Cavite

- Laguna

- Quezon including Polillo Islands

- Marinduque

- Romblon

- the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands