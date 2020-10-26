Mayors want Metro Manila to stay under GCQ: Año

Courtesy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Facebook page

MANILA – Metro Manila mayors want to extend the general community quarantine (GCQ) in the country’s capital region as COVID-19 remains a threat, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Monday.

Speaking to Teleradyo, the interior chief said Metro Manila mayors were also mulling further easing of business and travel to revive the pandemic-battered economy.

Last week, Malacañang allowed motorcycle taxis to operate as the government sought to raise the capacity of the mass transport system.

“Kaya lang napapansin natin ang ating mga kababayan talagang nag-iingat na. Despite na maraming bumibiyaheng sasakyan, hindi pa rin talaga lumalabas ng husto ‘yung mga kababayan natin,” Año said.

(We’ve noticed our citizens are becoming cautious. Despite that more transport modes have resumed, they don’t go out as much.)

"Siyempre andiyan pa rin ‘yung pangamba na hindi pa naman talaga natin na-flattened ‘yung curve eh anytime puwede ka pa rin mahawa.”

(It’s because the threat persists since we haven’t flattened the curve. So anytime you can get infected.)

However, Año didn’t say if the strict lockdown will be imposed only for next month or until the end of the year.

The government’s pandemic task force is set to meet Monday to recommend new quarantine classifications to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Metro Manila, Bacolod, Tacloban, Iloilo City, Batangas and Iligan are under GCQ until Oct. 31 while the rest of the country were placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The Philippines employs a 4-level community quarantine scheme ranging from the strictest enhanced community quarantine to the most relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The quarantine level dictates the type of business activities allowed in a certain area, as well as travel restrictions.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has recorded 370,028 coronavirus infections, with 6,977 fatalities. Some 328,036 people have recovered from the disease while 35,015 are still sick with the virus.